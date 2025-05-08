GSEB Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: Gujarat Board Announces SSC Results; Here's How to Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the results for the class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2025 on Thursday morning, May 8. The overall pass percentage of the GSEB SSC is at 83.08%, a strong academic performance by students across the state. Students who have appeared for the GSEB exams can check their results online at the official website at gseb.org, as the GSEB SSC results were declared at 8 am today.

Also Read | Over 150 PhysicsWallah (PW) Students Score Above 95% in ICSE Results 2025; Six Score 98% and Above.

The GSEB class 10th exams were held across 989 centres in 87 zones at 3203 examination centres and 31,397 halls between February and March. A total of 762,485 students registered for the exam, of which 746,892 appeared. Out of these, 620,532 students cleared the SSC exam. As per The Times of India report, 620,532 students passed.

How to Check GSEB Class 10 Result 2025

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org.

2. On the home page, in a window, enter your six-digit seat number with the captcha.

3. Press "Go" to view your result.

However, students need to visit their respective schools after a few days to collect the original mark sheets. The Gujarat Board will dispatch the official result print copies to schools, which will then be distributed to the students.