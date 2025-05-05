Gujarat HSC Result 2025 Declared: GSEB Announces Class 12 Results at gseb.org; Here's How To Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Monday, May 5, declared the results of the Class 12 Science stream examinations, with 83.51% of students across the state passing. Students who have appeared for the GSEB HSC examination can check their results online by visiting the official website at gseb.org. This is a 1% increase compared to last year. District-wise, Dahod recorded the lowest pass percentage at 59.15%, while Morbi topped the list with a 92.91% pass rate.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Results Today at mahahsscboard.in - Check Timing.

The Class 12 Science stream examination was conducted on March 10, 2025. A total of 1,11,223 candidates had registered across 152 centres for the public examination. Of these, 1,10,395 students appeared. Among them, 1,00,725 were regular students, and 1,00,575 of them took the exam. A total of 83,987 candidates qualified to receive certificates. The overall pass percentage for the state is 83.51%.

How to Check the Result:

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org.

2. Click on the HSC result link on the homepage.

3. Enter your seat number and captcha.

4. Submit and view your result.

With the results now live, attention shifts to the undergraduate admission season. Students are encouraged to begin shortlisting colleges and preparing the necessary documentation.