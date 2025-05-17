HBSE 10th Result 2025 Declared: BSEH Announces Class 10 Results at bseh.org.in; Here's How to Check

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the results of the HBSE class 10th on Saturday, May 17. Students who have appeared for the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) class 10 examination can check their marksheet on the official website at bseh.org.in. The pass percentage this year is 92.49%. Out of 2,71,499 students who appeared statewide, girls outperformed boys, and private school students scored higher than those from government schools. Leading to the surge in traffic, the official website is currently down and shows the message, "Heavy Traffic! Please Try after sometime." or "500 Internal Server Error."

However, the Haryana board has not yet made any official announcement regarding the result date. According to the data released by BSEH, in rural areas, out of 9,163 appearing, 8,044 qualified, resulting in an 87.79% pass percentage, whereas urban areas had a higher pass rate of 91.23%, with 3,444 passing out of 3,774 candidates. Panchkula performed the best among all the districts with 98.35%, followed by Ambala, Jind, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Mohinder Garh, Rewari, Panipat, Kaithal, and Karnal.

How To Check Haryana Board Class 10th Results 2025:

1. Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on the results tab on the homepage.

3. Now, click on the link to download the Class 10 or 12 board exam results

4. Enter a valid roll number, followed by your mother's name.

5. Enter using your roll number and other details

6. Click on submit.

Last year, the HBSE class 10 results were announced on May 12 with an overall pass percentage of 95.22%. On the other hand, HBSE class 12th results were declared on April 30 and saw an overall pass percentage of 85.31%.