Karnataka DCET Rank Cards 2025 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Here's How to Download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) run cards and results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of KEA DCET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by logging in.

After clearing all stages, DCET certificate holders will be granted lateral entry into the 2nd year or 3rd semester of engineering and architecture undergraduate courses like B.E., B.Tech, and B.Arch in reputed colleges of Karnataka as per their scores.

The KEA DCET 2025 exam was held on May 31, 2025. Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the DCET counselling 2025 process. The KEA has published the result online at its website in PDF format, and students can download and print a copy of their mark sheet for the admission process.

Here Is How to Check and Download DCET Rank Card 2025

1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Visit 'Latest Announcements' section on home page of the website.

3. Click on '24-06 DCET - 2025 Results Link. 24/06/2025'.

4. Enter the respective application number and date of birth in DDMMYY format, and click on 'submit'.

5. The DCET Rank Card 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

6. Check and download, and also take a printout for the admission process.

KEA has asked all candidates to verify the information provided on the Karnataka DCET Results 2025. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the authority.