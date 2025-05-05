Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2025 Out at hscresult.mahahsscboard.in; Here's How to Check Class 12 Results

The link to check class 12 results has now been activated after the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the passing percentage of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) during the press conference held on Monday, May 5. Students can check their class XII 2025 results at the official website hscresult.mahahsscboard.in or hscresult.mkcl.org. 91.88% students have cleared the HSC board exams this year.

MSBSHSE conducted the HSC class 12th exams between February 11 and March 11, 2025. Last year, the Maharashtra board HSC result pass percentage was 93.37%. The result can also be checked on the DigiLocker mobile application or at the website at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Released: Mumbai Achieves 92.93% Pass Rate, Girls Outshine Boys Overall.

Students who have successfully appeared for the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams can check and download their mark sheet from the official website. Below are the steps to check the result.

We are excited to announce that your Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Class XII 2025 results are now available on #DigiLocker. Access your #Result by just clicking the link https://t.co/nmrcVm8EG0

DigiLocker wishes you Best of Luck!👍 pic.twitter.com/WCIEUEePOG — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 5, 2025

How to Check Maharashtra Class 12 Results

1. Visit official websites at hscresult.mahahsscboard.in or mahahsscboard.in.

2. From the home page, click 'View HSC Result.'

3. Enter seat or roll number and mother's name, followed by captcha for verification.

4. Click on Submit, the result will appear.

Students from 10,496 colleges appeared in the Maharashtra board HSC exam. Out of these, 1,929 colleges recorded a 100% pass percentage. No student scored 100% marks in class 12th. However, 4500 scored above 90% marks. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation until May 20.

The exams for class 12 were held across nine districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur, and Konkan. 38 colleges in the state have a 0% pass percentage. Girls scored better than boys in the state. The pass percentage among girls this year is 94.54%, and among the boys, it is 89.51%.