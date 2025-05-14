Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: First-Time Online Admission for Class 11 in Ahilyanagar to Begin From May 19

The Education Department has decided to conduct the admission process for Class 11 in Ahilyanagar online from this year. The process will begin on May 19, while classes for Class 11 will commence on August 11, said Secondary Education Officer Ashok Kadus. Earlier, the online centralised admission process for Class 11 was being conducted only in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Now, the admission process will be conducted online across the state. However, it will be implemented only for schools and colleges affiliated with Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

All types of schools and colleges—including accredited, aided, unaided, partially funded, and self-financed institutions—must register on the Education Department's website by May 15. Of the 475 schools and colleges in the district, 350 have registered so far.

Students will be required to give 10 preference options while filling out the online application form. The process will continue until May 28. There will be a total of four rounds of admission, and a fifth round will be conducted on an open merit basis. Dates for these rounds are yet to be announced. Education Officer Kadus stated that this system is being adopted to ensure a merit-based admission process.

While implementing the online centralised admission process, 5% of seats will be reserved for management, 50% for minority institutions, and 10% for in-house students of the same school. Admissions to professional courses, however, will continue to be done offline.

An eight-member committee headed by the Education Officer has been formed to address any objections related to the centralised online admission process. The committee also includes representatives of the District Collector and Zilla Parishad CEO, the Principal of DIET, the Senior Principal of a junior college, and other members.

The district has an enrolment capacity of 82,432 students for Class 11, which is higher than the number of students who passed Class 10 this year. There are 29,923 seats for the science stream, 24,400 for arts, 13,720 for commerce, 1,080 for joint courses, and 2,300 for professional courses. These figures are based on the 2023–24 academic year. Since then, some schools and colleges have received fresh approvals, slightly increasing the total admission capacity for Class 11.