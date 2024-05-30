Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 Date Set for July 21

The Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024, along with the date of examination and clearance for submission of applications with Other Backward Classes Reservation, has been officially announced on the Commission's website. The examination is scheduled to take place on July 21, 2024.

जा.क्र.414/2023 महाराष्ट्र राजपत्रित नागरी सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा 2024- परीक्षेचा दिनांक व इतर मागासवर्ग आरक्षणासह अर्ज सादर करण्याबाबतचे शुध्दीपत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिध्द करण्यात आले आहे.

प्रस्तुत परीक्षा दि. 21 जुलै 2024 रोजी आयोजित करण्यात येत आहे. — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) May 30, 2024

The MPSC recruitment process for 2024 has been structured around a two-stage examination format. Initially, candidates will undertake a Preliminary Examination consisting of two papers, which serve as a qualifying round. Following successful completion of the Preliminary Examination, candidates will proceed to the Main Examination, which consists of six papers. Notably, unlike previous years, optional subjects will not be included as part of the examination criteria this time.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), established under Article 315 of the Indian Constitution, operates as an autonomous body. Its primary responsibility, as outlined in Article 320, includes recommending qualified candidates for government positions and providing advisory services to the government on matters such as recruitment rules, promotions, transfers, and disciplinary actions.