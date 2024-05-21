Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2024 Declared: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results Out at mahresult.nic.in; 93.37% Pass

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 today (May 21). Once the results are announced, students can check their MSBSHSE 12th results on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

This year, 14,33,331 students registered for the HSC exam in Maharashtra. Of these, 14,23,923 appeared and 13,29,684 passed. The pass percentage is 93.37%. Students will be able to check Maharashtra HSC result 2024 online at 1 pm. The official websites for check results are mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Check Pass Percentage of Students in Maharashtra

Pune 94.44%

Nagpur 92.12%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 94.08%

Mumbai 91.95%

Kolhapur 94.24%

Amravati 93.00

Nashik 94.71

Latur 92.36

Konkan 97. 51

Steps to Check Result:

Visit the official websites at mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in or hscresult.mkcl.org.

Click on the result link provided on the website.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Once you've entered your information, proceed to view and download your results.