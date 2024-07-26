Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam Postponed Due to Heavy Rain

Due to the heavy rain, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has rescheduled the MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 supplementary exams initially set for today, July 26, 2024. According to the official notice, the Class 10 supplementary exam will now be held on July 31, and the Class 12 supplementary exam has been moved to August 9.

The decision was made in the wake of a red alert issued by the met office in a couple of districts. As per the news agency IANS report, A School Education department official said that the supplementary board examination for Science and Technology Part 2 paper for Class 10 was slated for July 26 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. However, with the revised schedule, it will be held on July 31.

The supplementary board examination for Class 12th for Commerce and Organisational Management, Food Science and Technology, and Minimum Competency Vocational Courses Part 2 was slated for July 31 and will now take place on August 9.