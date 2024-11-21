Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025: Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exams Released at mahahsscboard.in - Check Detailed Schedule Here

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2024 02:45 PM2024-11-21T14:45:11+5:302024-11-21T14:55:50+5:30

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the ...

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the 2025 examination schedule for SSC, HSC, and Vocational stream exams.   The Maharashtra SSC exams will be conducted from February 21 to March 17, 2025. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC exams will take place from February 11 to March 11, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts: the morning session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The complete timetable for Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2025 is as follows:

Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2025:

Dates

Morning shift

11 am to 2 PM

Afternoon shift

 3 PM to 6 PM

February 21, 2025

Marathi Hindi

Gujarati

Urdu Tamil Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengali

Punjabi

German

French

February 22, 2025

Multi Skill Assistant

Technician/Introduction to

Basic Technology

Automotive Service

Technician

Store Operation Assistant

Assistant Beauty Therapist

Tourism and Hospitality -

Food & Beverage Service Trainee

Agriculture-Solanaceous

Crop Cultivator

Electronics & Hardware Field

Technician-Other Home

Appliances

Home Care Home Health

Stomach

Mechanical Technology

Electrical Technology

Electronics Technology

Power-Consumer Energy

Meter Technician

Physical Education (Sport)-

Early Year Physical Activity

Facilitator

Apparels-Sewing Machine

Operator

Plumber General

 

February 24, 2025

Marathi

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengali

Punjabi

Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course)

 

March 5

Urdu

Gujarati

Sanskrit

There is

Ardhamagadhi

Persian

Arabic

Avesta

Pahalavi

Russian

Second or third language (Composite course)

Urdu

Sanskrit

Pali

Ardhamagadhi

Arabic

Persian

French

German

Russian

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Punjabi

Bengali

Gujarati

March 1, 2025

English

 

March 3, 2025

Hindi

 

March 5, 2025

Mathematics part- 1

Arithmetic

 

March 7, 2025

Mathematics part- 2

 

March 10, 2025

Science and Technology Part- 1

Physiology, hygiene and home science

 

March 12, 2025

Science and Technology Part- 2

 

March 15, 2025

Social Sciences part -1

 

March 17, 2025

Social Sciences part -2

 

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2025:

Exam Date

Morning Shift

Evening Shift

February 11, 2025

English

February 12, 2025

Hindi

German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 13, 2025

Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali

February 14, 2025

Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit

Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 15, 2025

Organisation of Commerce & Management

-

February 17, 2025

Logic, Physics

-

February 18, 2025

Secretarial Practice, Home management (A/S)

-

February 20, 2025

Chemistry

Political Science

February 22, 2025

Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)

Percussion Instruments (A)

February 24, 2025

Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C)

 

February 25, 2025

Cooperation (A/C)

February 27, 2025

Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)

-

February 28, 2025

Textiles (A/S)

Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)

March 1, 2025

Geology (S)

Economics (A/S/C)

March 3, 2025

Food Sciences & Technology

Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)

March 4, 2025

Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishery Group Paper 1

Education (A), Skill Subjects

March 5, 2025

Psychology (A/S/C)

March 6, 2025

Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishery Group Paper 2

Occupational Orientation

March 7, 2025

-

Geography (A/S/C)

March 8, 2025

History (A/S/C)

March 10, 2025

Defence Studies (A/S/C)

-

March 11, 2025

Sociology (A/S/C)

-

Students can access the full timetable and other details by visiting the official website of MSBSHSE at www.mahahsscboard.in.

Here’s how to check the timetable:

  1. Visit the official website.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link titled “SSC 10th Feb/March-2025 Schedule” under “Latest Notifications” for Class 10 students.
  3. For Class 12 students, click on the link titled “12 Feb/March 2025 Schedule (General and Bifocal).”
  4. A PDF of the respective timetable will open on a new webpage.

 

