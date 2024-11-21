Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025: Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exams Released at mahahsscboard.in - Check Detailed Schedule Here
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the ...
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the 2025 examination schedule for SSC, HSC, and Vocational stream exams. The Maharashtra SSC exams will be conducted from February 21 to March 17, 2025. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC exams will take place from February 11 to March 11, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts: the morning session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The complete timetable for Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2025 is as follows:
Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2025:
Dates
Morning shift
11 am to 2 PM
Afternoon shift
3 PM to 6 PM
February 21, 2025
Marathi Hindi
Gujarati
Urdu Tamil Telugu
Kannada
Malayalam
Sindhi
Bengali
Punjabi
German
French
February 22, 2025
Multi Skill Assistant
Technician/Introduction to
Basic Technology
Automotive Service
Technician
Store Operation Assistant
Assistant Beauty Therapist
Tourism and Hospitality -
Food & Beverage Service Trainee
Agriculture-Solanaceous
Crop Cultivator
Electronics & Hardware Field
Technician-Other Home
Appliances
Home Care Home Health
Stomach
Mechanical Technology
Electrical Technology
Electronics Technology
Power-Consumer Energy
Meter Technician
Physical Education (Sport)-
Early Year Physical Activity
Facilitator
Apparels-Sewing Machine
Operator
Plumber General
February 24, 2025
Marathi
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Sindhi
Bengali
Punjabi
Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course)
March 5
Urdu
Gujarati
Sanskrit
There is
Ardhamagadhi
Persian
Arabic
Avesta
Pahalavi
Russian
Second or third language (Composite course)
Urdu
Sanskrit
Pali
Ardhamagadhi
Arabic
Persian
French
German
Russian
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Sindhi
Punjabi
Bengali
Gujarati
March 1, 2025
English
March 3, 2025
Hindi
March 5, 2025
Mathematics part- 1
Arithmetic
March 7, 2025
Mathematics part- 2
March 10, 2025
Science and Technology Part- 1
Physiology, hygiene and home science
March 12, 2025
Science and Technology Part- 2
March 15, 2025
Social Sciences part -1
March 17, 2025
Social Sciences part -2
Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2025:
Exam Date
Morning Shift
Evening Shift
February 11, 2025
English
–
February 12, 2025
Hindi
German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
February 13, 2025
Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
February 14, 2025
Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit
Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 15, 2025
Organisation of Commerce & Management
-
February 17, 2025
Logic, Physics
-
February 18, 2025
Secretarial Practice, Home management (A/S)
-
February 20, 2025
Chemistry
Political Science
February 22, 2025
Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)
Percussion Instruments (A)
February 24, 2025
Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C)
February 25, 2025
Cooperation (A/C)
–
February 27, 2025
Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)
-
February 28, 2025
Textiles (A/S)
Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)
March 1, 2025
Geology (S)
Economics (A/S/C)
March 3, 2025
Food Sciences & Technology
Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)
March 4, 2025
Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishery Group Paper 1
Education (A), Skill Subjects
March 5, 2025
–
Psychology (A/S/C)
March 6, 2025
Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishery Group Paper 2
Occupational Orientation
March 7, 2025
-
Geography (A/S/C)
March 8, 2025
–
History (A/S/C)
March 10, 2025
Defence Studies (A/S/C)
-
March 11, 2025
Sociology (A/S/C)
-
Students can access the full timetable and other details by visiting the official website of MSBSHSE at www.mahahsscboard.in.
Here’s how to check the timetable:
- Visit the official website.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled “SSC 10th Feb/March-2025 Schedule” under “Latest Notifications” for Class 10 students.
- For Class 12 students, click on the link titled “12 Feb/March 2025 Schedule (General and Bifocal).”
- A PDF of the respective timetable will open on a new webpage.
