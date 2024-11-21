Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025: Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exams Released at mahahsscboard.in - Check Detailed Schedule Here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the 2025 examination schedule for SSC, HSC, and Vocational stream exams. The Maharashtra SSC exams will be conducted from February 21 to March 17, 2025. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC exams will take place from February 11 to March 11, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts: the morning session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The complete timetable for Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2025 is as follows:

Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2025:

Dates Morning shift 11 am to 2 PM Afternoon shift 3 PM to 6 PM February 21, 2025 Marathi Hindi Gujarati Urdu Tamil Telugu Kannada Malayalam Sindhi Bengali Punjabi German French February 22, 2025 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/Introduction to Basic Technology Automotive Service Technician Store Operation Assistant Assistant Beauty Therapist Tourism and Hospitality - Food & Beverage Service Trainee Agriculture-Solanaceous Crop Cultivator Electronics & Hardware Field Technician-Other Home Appliances Home Care Home Health Stomach Mechanical Technology Electrical Technology Electronics Technology Power-Consumer Energy Meter Technician Physical Education (Sport)- Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator Apparels-Sewing Machine Operator Plumber General February 24, 2025 Marathi Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Bengali Punjabi Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course) March 5 Urdu Gujarati Sanskrit There is Ardhamagadhi Persian Arabic Avesta Pahalavi Russian Second or third language (Composite course) Urdu Sanskrit Pali Ardhamagadhi Arabic Persian French German Russian Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Punjabi Bengali Gujarati March 1, 2025 English March 3, 2025 Hindi March 5, 2025 Mathematics part- 1 Arithmetic March 7, 2025 Mathematics part- 2 March 10, 2025 Science and Technology Part- 1 Physiology, hygiene and home science March 12, 2025 Science and Technology Part- 2 March 15, 2025 Social Sciences part -1 March 17, 2025 Social Sciences part -2

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2025:

Exam Date Morning Shift Evening Shift February 11, 2025 English – February 12, 2025 Hindi German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian February 13, 2025 Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali February 14, 2025 Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic February 15, 2025 Organisation of Commerce & Management - February 17, 2025 Logic, Physics - February 18, 2025 Secretarial Practice, Home management (A/S) - February 20, 2025 Chemistry Political Science February 22, 2025 Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A) February 24, 2025 Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C) February 25, 2025 Cooperation (A/C) – February 27, 2025 Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A) - February 28, 2025 Textiles (A/S) Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C) March 1, 2025 Geology (S) Economics (A/S/C) March 3, 2025 Food Sciences & Technology Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture) March 4, 2025 Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishery Group Paper 1 Education (A), Skill Subjects March 5, 2025 – Psychology (A/S/C) March 6, 2025 Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishery Group Paper 2 Occupational Orientation March 7, 2025 - Geography (A/S/C) March 8, 2025 – History (A/S/C) March 10, 2025 Defence Studies (A/S/C) - March 11, 2025 Sociology (A/S/C) -

Students can access the full timetable and other details by visiting the official website of MSBSHSE at www.mahahsscboard.in.

