Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Class 10th Results to Be Declared Today at 1 PM; Here's How to Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 10 board exam results on Tuesday, May 13. Students will be able to check their results online at 1 PM on the official websites at mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mkcl.org. One can check their SSC marksheet on the DigiLocker application or website at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Class 10 is a crucial stage in the academic journey, but scoring low or failing is not the end. Many examples around us show students who have successfully advanced in their academic careers by reappearing for exams even after failing in SSC exams. Therefore, educational counsellors advise students not to get disheartened if the results don’t meet expectations. Instead, they encourage students to see this as an opportunity to recover and study with renewed determination.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025:

1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mkcl.org.

2. Click on the 'SSC Examination Result 2025' link.

3. Enter your seat number and mother's first name in the fields provided.

4. Click on the 'Submit' button.

This year, 8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam, which commenced on February 21, 2025, at 23,492. The SSC exams were held in nine divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur, and Konkan.

“You already know your marks… Accept the reality” – Dr. Ulhas Luktuke, Senior Psychiatrist

Students usually have a fair idea of their performance as soon as they finish their exam. Those who accept reality are less anxious about the results. Dr. Luktuke urges students to avoid unrealistic expectations and think rationally.

Board Statement: “The exam was held 10 days earlier than last year, and so the results are being declared earlier as well,” said Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of the State Board.

The state government has launched its ‘copy-free-exam’ campaign ahead of exam were strict measures were in place to ensure there is no cheating during writing exam papers. Due the this, it saw sharp decline in cheating cases this year, with only 92 incidents reported this year, compared to 140 cases last year in SSC exams.

According to the Maharashtra State Board, after the results declared online, students those who are not satisfied can apply online to the respective Divisional Board for verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets, as well as for re-evaluation, in any specific subject from their compulsory subjects (excluding graded subjects).