MHT CET Results 2024 Date Announced: Check PCM & PCB Result Link, Steps to Download Scorecard

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the result date for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 for both PCM and PCB groups. The MHT CET scorecards will be released on or before June 12, 2024. The examination was conducted over 30 sessions, with the PCB group exams held from April 22 to April 30, 2024, and the PCM group exams from May 2 to May 16, 2024.

The exam comprised 5,100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. "As per the report submitted by the experts, the above changes will be incorporated in the database, and the result will be processed. The MHT CET 2024 scorecard, containing the percentile score for the respective groups (PCB and PCM), will be made available to candidates in their login on or before June 12, 2024," reads the official notice.

MHT CET 2024 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard