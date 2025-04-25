Narayana Shapes The Future With Top Ranks In JEE Main 2025 With Air 1 And National-Level Results In The Open Category

New Delhi [India], April 24: In an era where education shapes the future, Narayana Educational Institutions continue to define the gold standard. In JEE Main 2025, Narayana has once again led the nation — securing All India Rank 1 and an impressive 30 of the Top 100 Open Category ranks, reinforcing its role as a leader in next-generation learning.

The top honor goes to Banibrata Majee, who achieved a perfect 300/300, becoming AIR 1 and a symbol of excellence, resilience, and innovation.

Other Achievements

6 in Top 20

10 in Top 25

30 in Top 100

8 of 21 100 Percentiles

10 State Toppers

165 in Top 1000 Open Category

From Gujarat to Rajasthan, Bengal to Maharashtra, students from all corners of India have succeeded under Narayana’s futuristic ecosystem.

Top scorers include:

Shiven Vikas Toshinival – AIR 9 (Gujarat)

Saurav – AIR 12 (Uttar Pradesh)

Archisman Nandy – AIR 13 (West Bengal)

Sanidhya Saraf – AIR 19 (Maharashtra)

Ayush Singhal – AIR 20 (Rajasthan)

Dr. P. Sindhura, Director:

“Our goal is not just to lead results but to shape leaders — thinkers, innovators, and changemakers who will define India’s future.”

“Education at Narayana is evolving. With initiatives like the Disha Mental Wellness Program and AI-integrated learning paths, we prepare students for challenges far beyond entrance exams.”

Ms. P. Sharani, Director:

“Our platform nLearn combines the power of data, adaptability, and real-time mentorship. It’s not just about competitive success — it’s about building lifelong learners.”

At Narayana, the journey never ends with a result — it begins with a vision. One where every student becomes part of building a stronger, smarter tomorrow.

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

