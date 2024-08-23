NEET PG 2024 Results Declared: Check Your Scores and Cut-Offs, Click Here for Link

After several rescheduling, the NEET PG 2024 postgraduate medical entrance test was conducted on August 11, 2024. Approximately 228,540 candidates appeared for the exam in two sessions at 416 centers across 170 cities nationwide. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the results for NEET PG 2024 on Friday. Candidates can now access and download their results by visiting the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2024 scores have been normalized and converted into percentile scores, following the normalization process used by AIIMS. To ensure accuracy and reduce the chance of ties, scores were calculated up to seven decimal places. NBEMS has stated that there will be no provision for re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totaling of the responses. The qualifying cutoff percentiles are as follows: 50th percentile for the General and EWS categories, 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC categories (including PwD from these groups), and 45th percentile for UR PwD candidates.

The announcement has generated significant buzz on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), with numerous candidates sharing their reactions to the results. However, some users are encountering issues accessing the official NBEMS website because of excessive traffic.