OAV Result 2024 Out at bseodisha.ac.in, Know How To Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the results of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV/OMAV) Entrance Test 2024 for Classes 6, 7, 8, and 9. Students who took the Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test or Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya can access their results on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. The OAVS Entrance Exam 2024 was conducted on January 9, 2024, and the results are now available on oav.edu.in.

To check the OAV Result 2024, students and parents can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

2. Click on the link "RESULTS OF ODISHA ADARSHA VIDYALAYA (OAV) ENTRANCE TEST, 2024" or "RESULTS OF ODISHA MINING ADARSHA VIDYALAYA (OMAV) ENTRANCE TEST, 2024"

3. Enter your credentials on the redirected page

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and print the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Result 2023 for future reference.

Direct links to the OAV Result 2024 and OMAV Result 2024 are available for convenience. Candidates are encouraged to stay updated by regularly checking the official website at bseodisha.ac.in for further announcements and updates.