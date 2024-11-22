OTET Result 2024 Declared: Odisha BSE Exam Results Out at bseodisha.ac.in

The results of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) were announced on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) on Friday, November 22. A candidate who appeared for the examination for Odisha TET can download their mark sheet by visiting BSE Odisha.ac.in.

How to Download Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test Results 2024?

1. Firs visit official website at bseodisha.ac.in and click o ‘Result of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test’. dated 22-11-2024.

2. Enter the Roll Number in the given space.

3. A registered mobile number.

4. Download and save it for future reference.

The OMR answer sheet of all candidates is also available on the website. It will be available till November 29, 2024