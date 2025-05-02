UK University of York to Set Up Its First Navi Mumbai Campus By 2026, MoU Signed With Maharashtra Government

The Maharashtra government and the University of York have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the university's first campus in Navi Mumbai. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Professor Charlie Jeffrey, the university's vice-chancellor, spoke about the project during the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which is currently taking place in Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally signed the pact enabling the institution, which is a member of the Russell Group, to open its campus. The project will signify a research partnership between the UK and India with an emphasis on education in the creative sectors, a statement issued by the university stated.

Sharing details about the MoU, CMO Maharashtra posted on X, “WAVES 2025: Building Bridges for Tomorrow

MoU 2

Signed between

Govt of Maharashtra (CIDCO) & University of York (UK)

Total Investment: ₹1500 crore

Sector: Education

Location: Navi Mumbai

CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mr Charlie Jeffrey Vice Chancellor & President, University of York, and Mr Ashwin Damera CEO, Eruditus witnessed the signing.”

WAVES 2025: Building Bridges for Tomorrow



🤝MoU 2



Signed between

Govt of Maharashtra (CIDCO) & University of York (UK)



Total Investment: ₹1500 crore

Sector: Education

Location: Navi Mumbai



CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mr Charlie Jeffrey Vice Chancellor & President, University of… pic.twitter.com/gMVqaqxr66 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 2, 2025

As we increase world-class educational options in India, Fadnavis said, "It is a privilege to welcome the University of York to Navi Mumbai." He highlighted the initiative's potential to support national growth and promote global knowledge exchange. "The chance to introduce our students to the academic brilliance of a Russell Group university is especially beneficial and will provide scholars and students with substantial academic and research advantages, significantly enhancing the quality of education," he added.

Jeffery said, “This is a really interesting new endeavour, and we are dedicated to expanding and fortifying our ties in India as well as helping to educate the country's future businessmen and leaders. York's reputation around the world is based on its exceptional teaching and research accomplishments. It is one of only four UK universities, along with Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial College London, to rank in the top 10 for research quality and gold for teaching quality.”

Also Read: House Arrest Controversy: Ullu App Pulls Down Show Amid Row Over Obscene Clip, NCW Summons Ajaz Khan and CEO Vibhu Agarwal

The proposal for a campus in Navi Mumbai also comes after the establishment of its Co-Star Live Lab, which, according to the university statement, can offer chances for researchers in India and the UK to work together on new technologies that would improve the performance, entertainment, TV, gaming, and film industries.

Alison Barrett, Country Director, British Council India, said that research collaborations between Indian and UK entrepreneurs will be sparked by the strong emphasis on research and innovation combined with excellent teaching and learning. The emphasis on the creative industries, along with courses in computer science, artificial intelligence, cyber security, business, and economics - all of which have great promise and will aid in the development of both India and the UK - is particularly encouraging.