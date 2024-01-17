UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: UPPBPB Extends Window for Fee Adjustment and Application Corrections

UPPBPB Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has extended the deadline for fee adjustment and application amendments in the ongoing recruitment drive for 60,244 positions of constable civil police in Uttar Pradesh Police-2023. Initially scheduled from December 27, 2023, to January 16, 2024, the last date for fee adjustment and amendment is now extended until January 18, 2024.

The extension is aimed at accommodating the anticipated higher number of candidates making payments and uploading certificates on the last day, ensuring a smoother process. The revised period for fee adjustment and application amendments is from January 17, 2024, to January 20, 2024.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the updated timeline for fee adjustments and application amendments. Those who were unable to upload records through DigiLocker now have the opportunity to do so within the extended timeframe.

Applicants are advised to stay informed by regularly checking the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's website, 'http://uppbpb.gov.in/' for any additional instructions. All pertinent information and exam-related instructions are available exclusively on the Board's website, and candidates are encouraged to rely on this source for updates.