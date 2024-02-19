UPPRPB Responds to Alleged Leak of 2024 UP Police Constable Exam Paper

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is conducting the 2024 Uttar Pradesh constable examination to fill 60,244 constable positions in the state. Around 48 lakh candidates from both UP and other states are participating in this recruitment drive. According to officials, 122 individuals have been apprehended for impersonating candidates. However, recent allegations suggest that the exam paper for the February 17th session has been leaked. UPPRPB, however, denies these claims, asserting that the exam is proceeding smoothly. On social media, numerous users have circulated screenshots purportedly showing the leaked paper, prompting UPPRPB to clarify on X (formerly Twitter) that these claims are unfounded. They urge candidates to disregard such misinformation and maintain focus on the ongoing examination process.

UPPRPB wrote in its post, “Preliminary investigation found that miscreants are using Telegram’s edit facility to cheat and spread misconceptions about paper leaks on social media. Board and @Uppolice monitoring these incidents and thoroughly investigating their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly.”

In another post, the UPPRPB also said that it maintains transparency in all the exams it conducts. “The Board is always committed to maintaining the transparency and integrity of each of its examinations. After the successful completion of the examination at a large level, the unverified news being trended will be thoroughly verified by the Board with the help of UP Police. Candidates should be confident.” (sic) In the last three days, UP Police has arrested or detained 244 people. They were suspected of cheating or planning to cheat in the police constable exam. The police made these arrests between February 15 and February 18, up to 6 PM. The recruitment exam was held on February 17 and 18.According to the police headquarters, these arrests and detentions were made both by district police and units of the Special Task Force (STF) with the help of local intelligence."The arrested or detained accused are being interrogated after registering an FIR against them. People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means (in exams) will be caught and strict action will be taken against them," Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar said.



