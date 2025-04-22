UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result 2025 Out: Commission Announces Results at upsc.gov.in; Here's How to Check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the much-awaited final exam UPSC CSE 2024 results on Tuesday afternoon, April 22. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Exam can check their marks on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Shakti Dubey tops the Civil Services Exam 2024, with an all-India rank of 1, while Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag get second and third ranks, respectively.

The UPSC CSE conducted examination with the aim of selecting candidates for various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and others. The commission had released the notification for total of 1,056 vacancies for the UPSC CSE (IAS) 2024. The interview for the same was conducted on April 17, 2025, after which the final results are declared today. Candidates who successfully clear the exam will be appointed to key administrative positions within the Indian government.

Also Read | BIS offers internships for 500 students.

How to Check UPSC 2024 Final Result

Candidates can check and download their results online by following the steps below:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. Check the 'What's New' section on the homepage to find the result notification.

3. Click on the link reading UPSC CSE (IAS) Result 2024 PDF link.

4. Search your name in the downloaded PDF.

A total of 1,009 candidates qualified this year's civil services exams. The selection process comprises three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Personality test (Interview). The final merit list is prepared based on the candidates' performance across all three stages.