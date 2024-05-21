Vishwa Medical Admission Point (VMAP) – Bright light of Medical Education Guidance

Since it started in 1999, Vishwa Medical Admission Point (VMAP) has been a steadfast ally for aspiring medical professionals, dedicated to shaping their journey towards a rewarding career in medicine. With a mission to provide comprehensive guidance and support, VMAP has established itself as a premier consultancy, renowned for its commitment to excellence and integrity. At the core of VMAP's ethos lies a singular focus: to help students realize their dreams of gaining admission to the most esteemed medical colleges in India and abroad. Over the years, VMAP has remained unwavering in its dedication to this noble cause, empowering countless students to navigate the complexities of the admission process with confidence and clarity.

Central to VMAP's success are its six directors, who serve as the pillars of the organization. Through their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication, they have propelled VMAP to the forefront of the consultancy landscape in Maharashtra, earning it the distinction of being the number one consultancy in the region. Behind the scenes, VMAP boasts an expert team of professionals who work tirelessly round the clock to ensure the smooth functioning of its operations. With a total of 21 branches, VMAP's reach extends far and wide, making its services accessible to students across the country. From the moment students walk through its doors, VMAP pledges unwavering support, guiding them every step of the way until they successfully complete their course. Whether it's assistance with admissions, counselling, or navigating the intricacies of the education system, VMAP is committed to providing comprehensive support to its students.

One of VMAP's standout features is its commitment to ensuring 100% admission for students, both in India and abroad, without the need for any donations. With online counselling services available, VMAP makes the entire process seamless and hassle-free for students, guiding them through every stage of their educational journey.

For those aspiring to pursue medical studies abroad, VMAP offers affordable admission options, with no entrance exams like IELTS/TOEFL/PTE required. Additionally, VMAP ensures that students have access to education loans and provides assistance with accommodation and food, offering a home away from home experience.

Furthermore, VMAP goes above and beyond to prepare its students for success, offering coaching for exams such as NEXT/USMLE/PLAB and guaranteeing a high FMGE passing ratio. With accreditations from prestigious organizations like WHO, NMC, FAIMER, and ECFMG, students can trust in the quality and credibility of VMAP's services.

As a testament to its commitment to student success, VMAP offers free postgraduate opportunities after MBBS and guarantees 100% visa approval for students studying abroad. Even after graduation, VMAP's Indian representatives are available to provide support and assistance to students whenever needed, ensuring that they have a smooth and successful transition into their medical careers.

In regards, Vishwa Medical Admission Point (VMAP) stands as a light of hope and guidance for aspiring medical professionals dedicated to shaping their dreams into reality and nurturing the healthcare leaders of tomorrow.

reality and nurturing the healthcare leaders of tomorrow.

