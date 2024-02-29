WB SET 2024 Result Released at wbcsconline.in; Get Direct Link Here

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has officially declared the results for the 25th WB State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 today. Candidates who participated in the examination held on December 17, 2023, can now access their results, cut-off percentages, and final answer keys on the official website at wbcsconline.in.

Steps to Check WB SET Result 2024:

Visit the official portal of WBCSC at wbcsconline.in or wbcsc.org.in. Locate the WBCSC SET exam result 2024 link on the homepage. Click on the provided link to access the results page. Enter your registration number and password. Submit the required fields. The West Bengal SET exam result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

WB SET Cut-off Marks 2024: The Commission has released the WBCSC SET cut-off marks for all subjects and categories, including General, EWS, OBC-A, OBC-B, SC, ST, PWD, and transgender. The detailed percentage information can be accessed through the provided link.

Candidates are encouraged to check the official website for further details and updates on the WB SET 2024 results and cut-off marks.

Read Also | TN NMMS Result 2024 Out at dge.tn.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here