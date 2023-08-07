1 month for 'Jawan' release: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Clock is ticking as only a month is left for the release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'.

As the countdown begins, Shah Rukh dropped a new poster of his look from the film.

The poster shows 'Jawan' in his bald avatar, holding a gun. He wears a denim jacket on top of a tee shirt and black shades. Another of his avatar from the film, his bandaged look is also seen in the background.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvo3ZMgouGo/?img_index=1

"Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he captioned the post.

SRK's post marks the 30-day countdown for the highly anticipated film.

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

