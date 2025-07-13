1 Year of Sarfira: Looking Back at Radhikka Madan’s Most Fearless Choice

There are actors who wish to carefully carve a safe and comfortable image with their film choices, and there are actors who shatter the mould of safety with their bold film choices. Justifying this daring thought in the right sense is Radhikka Madan, who celebrates one year of Sarfira today. Radhikka’s character of Rani Mhatre was not a usual outing for her; instead, it was challenging and was rooted deep into cultural poise, making it one of the most fearless choices she made!



Radhikka Madan plays Rani Mhatre, a Maharashtrian on-screen wife of co-star Akshay Kumar. She steps into an empowering role, standing strong as Akshay's character achieves a complex dream. With an impeccable acting range and emotional depth, Radhikka made everyone feel her screen presence, with audiences connecting to her on emotional levels. Stepping into an inspirational character, she did not let anyone down; instead, she brought loads of energy and youthfulness into the film, fusing the plot with feminine softness and deep emotions. In addition to this, she even brought a natural flair to her chemistry with Akshay Kumar, a highly experienced actor, if compared! Her effortless ease with co-star was highly praised, which throws light on her ability to bring a sense of ease despite the experience gap!



Directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara, Sarfira brings forth an engaging story set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. Radhikka’s role connected with the audiences, and her intent to deliver an honest performance got her the honourable recognition of the 'Best Actress' award at Midday Awards. Being able to do a challenging role like Rani Mhatre after facing a tough situation in life truly highlights her ability to just go for it, and pull it off like never before!



At times when actresses often walk the safer path, Radhikka Madan takes a detour with the undying hunger to experiment and explore. And with films like Pataakha, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shiddat, and Kacchey Limbu among others, it would be safe to say that Radhikka Madan is a fearless, daring and the most unconventional actress of the modern cinema!