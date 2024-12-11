10-year-old Aditya G Nair's devotional song becomes a YouTube sensation

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 11 : A 10-year-old boy from Mumbai, Aditya G Nair, has won the hearts of millions across India with his extraordinary talent and devotion during this year's Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

His dedication to spirituality and his musical skills have made him a rising star in the devotional music genre.

Aditya recently completed a sacred pilgrimage to Sabarimala, having observed the 41 days of fasting and rigorous spiritual practices, a challenge that tests both mental and physical endurance.

To mark the culmination of his devotion, Aditya performed a soulful rendition of a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ayyappan, a deity revered by millions of pilgrims.

The song, titled 'Kanni Ayyappan,' has quickly become an internet sensation.

Released on the YouTube channel Aditya Nair Productions, the song was penned by renowned lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, a Padma Shri awardee, and composed by the celebrated music director Deepu Kaithapram.

The heartfelt lyrics and Aditya's powerful vocals have resonated with listeners, leading to the song's widespread popularity.

In a remarkable achievement, the song has garnered over 500,000 views, 100,000 likes, and nearly 1,000 comments in just eight days, making it one of the most trending devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ayyappan during this year's pilgrimage season.

