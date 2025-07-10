'10 Years of Baahubali': Check out pictures of 'Epic Reunion' of legendary cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : As the 2015 blockbuster film, 'Baahubali' rings in a decade since its release. To make this occasion more special, director SS Rajamouli reunited with the cast and crew of his film.

On Thursday, the official Instagram account of the film shared some pictures from the 'epic reunion', which was attended by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani.

They penned a long, heartwarming note that read, "10 Years of Baahubali Reunion...What began as a dream turned into something far bigger than any of us could have imagined. A story that became a part of people's lives... A journey that brought us together as one family...

And memories we will cherish forever."

"As we come together to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali, we are filled with deep gratitude for every single person who believed in this story, stood by us, and helped make it what it is today. This reunion was more than nostalgic it brought back a flood of memories from over a decade. We fondly reminisced about everything that went right... and all the things that could have gone wrong, but didn't. It's those very moments that ensured Baahubali became what it is today," they added.

"But this celebration isn't just ours. It belongs to every one of you who carries Baahubali in your hearts. Here's to the memories, the magic, and the epic that lives on...," they further added.

"Quoting Paulo Coelho from The Alchemist: "When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it," they concluded.

The Baahubali cast had a heartwarming reunion, marked by stylish and joyful moments. In the pictures, Prabhas sported a new short hair look, pairing a sleek black kurta-shirt with white trousers. Rana Daggubati was spotted in a black shirt, sharing laughs with Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli. The gathering also included Ramya Krishnan, who reprised her iconic role as Sivagami, and MM Keeravani, the film's music director, who was seen playing a musical piece, adding to the nostalgic charm of the meetup.

Earlier, the makers of the film decided to re-release the first part.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, whose firm Arka Media produced the popular blockbuster directed by SS Rajamouli, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns," Shobu wrote.

The film will be re-released in October; however, the exact release date in October is yet to be finalised.

The film starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. The big-budget period film was over three years in the making, and a massive set was created at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The movie was awarded the 'National Award for the Best Feature film', in the year 2016 and director Rajamouli received the 'Filmfare Best Director-Telugu Award'.

After waiting for two years, the makers released 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' in 2017, which was also a major hit.

