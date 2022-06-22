10 years of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur': Mukesh Chhabra shares some unseen BTS pics from sets

Mumbai, June 22 Anurag Kashyap's revenge thriller "Gangs Of Wasseypur", which completed a decade on Wednesday, continues to retain the interest of movie buffs.

One of the major highlights of the gangster drama besides brilliant direction, superlative performances, dumdaar dialogues and effective cinematography is the apt casting, by casting director, Mukesh Chhabra.

Celebrating 10 years of "Gangs Of Wasseypur", Chhabra not only took to Instagram to share the news with his followers but also posted a few interesting unseen BTS image from the sets featuring himself, Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Shilpa Shrivastava.

While Chhabra did the perfect casting for the movie, Vicky, Neeraj and Shilpa assisted Anurag on the film that went on to become a cult classic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor