10th AFC State Level Transformation Challenge held in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 11 : After a gap of three years, the Grand Finale of the 10th AFC State Level Transformation Challenge was held at the Manipur Film Development Society Auditorium, Palace Compound, Imphal East. The event was organised by Apunba Fitness Centre (AFC).

The challenge aims to promote a healthy society and encourage citizens to overcome lifestyle-related ailments through fitness and transformation. A total of 130 male and 55 female contestants participated in the competition.

Winners in both the male and female categories were awarded Rs 1 lakh each, while the first runners-up received Rs 50,000 each. The second runners-up were awarded Rs 30,000 each, and third runners-up received Rs 10,000 each as a consolation prize.

The event was graced by Dr I.K. Muivah, IPS, ADGP, Manipur Police Department as the Chief Guest. N. Kunjarani Devi, Commanding Officer, CRPF Group Centre, Langjing; L. Sanjay Singh, social activist; and Arambam Boby Singh, eight-time Mr. World titleholder, attended as Guests of Honour. Dr Akoijam Jhalajit Singh, IPS (Retd.), DIG, Manipur Police Department, served as the President of the event.

The competition showcased the dedication, discipline, and hard work of participants, highlighting the growing focus on health and fitness in Manipur.

