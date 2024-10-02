10th anniversary celebrations of 'Mahabharat' see the reunion of its star-studded cast

Mumbai, Oct 2 The 10th anniversary of the epic television show ‘Mahabharat’ was celebrated recently. A special highlight of the 10th-anniversary celebrations was the release of the unseen pilot episode on YouTube, which provided an intimate look at the formative stages that brought the magnum opus to life.

The anniversary celebrations also witnessed the reunion of the original Mahabharat cast and crew. In an exclusive Roundtable Discussion with Siddharth Kumar Tewary, actors like Shaheer Sheikh, Saurabh Raj Jain, Arpit Ranka, Aham Sharma, Pooja Sharma, Riya Deepsi, Anoop Singh Thakur, Rohit Bhardwaj, Saurav Gurjar and Arav Chowdhary discussed their transformative journey on set and shared cherished memories.

Adding to the event’s grandeur, Swastik showcased iconic items from the show, including the crowns, Krishna's flute, Bhima's gada, and the game of chausar.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the visionary behind Mahabharat, said, "In 2009, I envisioned creating a grand spectacle that would bring the timeless tale of Mahabharat to life in a way that had never been done before. After years of dedication, in 2013, that dream became a reality. Today, as we celebrate this 10-year milestone, I feel a deep sense of pride and immense gratitude for the love and support we have received from audiences across the globe”.

“Releasing the pilot episode is our way of sharing the origins of this incredible journey with the world. This experience has been a true blessing, and I hope the legacy of Mahabharat continues to inspire future generations,” he added.

