10th anniversary of 'The Imitation Game': Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley recall working in iconic film

New Delhi [India], November 11 : This year marks the 10th anniversary of the American period biographical thriller film, 'The Imitation Game', starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley.

On this occasion, the makers are going to bring the film to the audience on the OTT platform

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Turing, who decrypted German intelligence messages for the British government during World War II. Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Charles Dance, and Mark Strong appear in supporting roles.

"I talked to people who had known him during his Manchester days and they all said how extraordinarily kind he was, polite and diffident. He didn't often make direct eye contact, but when he did, you felt bathed in a very humane, intrigued, witty and rather lovely personality," said Benedict in a press note. He played Alan Turing in the film.

"He was very focused and often deemed to be in his world, in his line of thinking, in his own thought pattern and he would do some very eccentric things, but he was very open about them. He was a remarkable human being, a very kind soul, a very benign, slightly gauche, but a very doggedly determined, single-minded human being of extraordinary talent and ability. The tragedy of his life is not only that it ended so early, but that he was persecuted in a time of intolerance for his sexuality," he added.

Actress Keira Knightley impressed the audience with her performance as Joan Clarke. She spoke about the bond between Joan and Alan and said, "It felt like a very important story to tell. It's quite extraordinary that you could spend six years of your life doing something like that and then never speak of it again. Alan and Joan were great friends. These are some of the people who helped to win the Second World War."

'The Imitation Game' was released theatrically in the United States on November 14, 2014.

'The Imitation Game' is available on Lionsgate Play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor