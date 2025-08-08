12 Years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone in Bollywood’s Most Loved Female Character, Meenamma!

“Acha... kahan se khareedi aisi bakwaas dictionary?”, “Thangabali Kitta varaathe…” — while there are many such memorable lines, some dialogues instantly bring a celebrity’s performance to mind. Everyone knows where these lines come from, Deepika Padukone as Meenamma in Chennai Express.

There are very few actresses whose characters are remembered so vividly by audiences, and Deepika as Meenamma is undoubtedly the one. From her physical appearance to her dialogue delivery to her emotional depth, she embodied the character to perfection and made it her own. The kind of love this female character received from the masses is truly rare.

Released in 2013, Chennai Express has now completed 12 years. Among the many elements that made the film one of the biggest blockbusters of its time, Deepika’s portrayal of Meenamma certainly stands out. Right from her entry, a nod to the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment with Shah Rukh Khan, she captured everyone’s attention. From that point on, her character arc only grew stronger.

Whether it was her elegant South Indian attire in authentic sarees, her South Indian accent, her impeccable comic timing, emotional range, or her sparkling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, everything came together to make Meenamma one of the most beloved female characters in Indian cinema.

The praise Deepika received from all quarters for her portrayal of Meenamma was truly one of a kind. It’s rare for a female character to leave such a strong and lasting impact, but Deepika did it effortlessly. She even started a trend, audiences began mimicking her accent and dressing style. The simplicity with which she brought Meenamma to life was truly commendable, and the result is that the character is still fondly remembered by fans.

Meenamma was quirky and humorous, yet full of heart and courage. With this performance, Deepika made a strong statement for actresses everywhere, stealing the show with her brilliance. The uniqueness of the character remains unmatched in mainstream cinema even today. Deepika added an extra layer of charm and authenticity, making Meenamma instantly endearing.

Among her many iconic roles, Meenamma once again proved why Deepika Padukone rightfully wears the crown of the Queen of Bollywood.