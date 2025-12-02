120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna’s Film Crosses Rs 17 Crore Mark

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: 120 Bahadur added ₹0.16 crore on its eleventh day at the box office, according to early estimate by Sacnilk. The war drama has now reached ₹17.06 crore in India net collection since its release. The film closed its opening week with ₹15 crore. In the second weekend, 120 Bahadur earned ₹0.4 crore on Friday, ₹0.7 crore on Saturday and ₹0.8 crore on Sunday.

On Monday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.01 percent. Morning shows saw 7.33 percent occupancy, which increased slightly to 8.33 percent in the afternoon. Evening shows drew 11.35 percent, while night shows reached 13.01 percent.

#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.



The film highlights the inspiring… pic.twitter.com/NufM70mq07 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 27, 2025

The Delhi government recently declared 120 Bahadur tax-free from November 28. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move honours the courage and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Farhan Akhtar expressed gratitude on X, saying the gesture will help the story reach a wider audience.

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.