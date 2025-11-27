120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna’s Film Holds Steady, Reaches Rs 14 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: 120 Bahadur continued its steady run at the box office on Day 6. The Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna starrer earned Rs 1.00 crore on Wednesday, according to early figures from Sacnilk. The film’s net collection has now reached Rs 14 crore.

The film recorded an overall 6.41 percent occupancy on November 26, 2025. Morning shows had 3.99 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 5.93 percent, evening shows 6.89 percent, and night shows 8.81 percent.

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 2.25 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 3.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 4 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 1.4 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 1.5 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 1 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 14 crore

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The runtime is two hours 17 minutes.

120 Bahadur Trailer