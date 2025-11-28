120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 7: How Much Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna’s Film Earned in Its First Week; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 7: 120 Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna’s war drama 120 Bahadur continued its steady run at the box office on Day 7. The film earned Rs 0.90 crore on Thursday, according to early figures from Sacnilk. The film’s net collection has now reached Rs 15 crore.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.72 per cent on November 27, 2025. Morning shows saw 4.26 per cent. Afternoon shows saw 6.14 per cent. Evening shows saw 7.27 per cent. Night shows saw 9.21 per cent.

120 Bahadur Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.85 crore

Day 3: Rs 4 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.4 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.5 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.1 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.90 crore

Total: Rs 15 crore

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

120 Bahadur Trailer