‘120 Bahadur’ new teaser pays homage to 1962 war heroes through Lata Mangeshkar’s legendary song

Mumbai, Sep 28 The new teaser of the upcoming Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘120 Bahadur’ was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of the late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary. The teaser carries the timeless resonance of ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ sung by her. The iconic patriotic song was written for the brave soldiers and martyrs of the 1962 Indo-Sino war on which the film is based.

The film has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, and draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-Sino war. Farhan essays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film. The brave Major along with his soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment stood shoulder to shoulder against overwhelming enemy forces.

The 1962 war happened because of the undefined boundaries along Aksai Chin near Ladakh in north India, and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. China’s construction of a road through Aksai Chin, which India claimed as its territory, heightened tensions. Diplomatic negotiations failed, and in October 1962, Chinese forces launched a two-pronged offensive across both fronts.

India majorly lost the war due to Jawaharlal Nehru’s apprehension to use the airforce, and the lack of military infrastructure in the border areas. The USSR, one of India’s closest allies didn’t come to India’s help because it was itself involved in the Cuban missile crisis.

Meanwhile, ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ was Written by celebrated poet Kavi Pradeep and composed by C. Ramchandra. The message of 120 Bahadur beautifully aligns with Kavi Pradeep ji’s heartfelt lyrics, capturing the fearless spirit and brotherhood of the Charlie Company soldiers. Decades later, the song continues to echo through generations as a timeless ode to sacrifice and valor, the very essence that 120 Bahadur brings to life on screen.

The film is directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, and Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

