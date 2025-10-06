120 Bahadur: Real Weapons, Real Drills — Razneesh Ghai Reveals What Went Into the Soldiers’ Training

Recently released Teaser 2 of 120 Bahadur, Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ upcoming war drama, marked a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar ji on her birth anniversary. The special tribute teaser has received an overwhelming response from audiences, further amplifying anticipation for the film. 120 Bahadur is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and authentic military dramas from India. The film stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead and chronicles the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the Charlie Company.

Talking about the preparation that went into building this world, director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai shares, “The actors portraying the soldiers of Charlie Company in 120 Bahadur are absolutely fantastic. Most of them are first-timers; they’ve never done a film before. I made them go through a very grueling process.” The director reveals that the team went to great lengths to ensure authenticity in every detail — from the body language of soldiers to their combat readiness. “We brought in the same international action team that worked on All Quiet on the Western Front, which went on to win multiple Oscars. They were here in India for months, training our boys intensively, in weapon handling, body language, hand-to-hand combat, and how to operate a 303 rifle. There was a lot of preparation involved from both the action team and us,” he explains.

Drawing from his own upbringing, Razy ensured that the film captured the spirit and discipline of the Indian Armed Forces with precision. “Being an army kid myself, I understand the basics of army life — the discipline, the detailing, the mannerisms. We’ve ensured all of that is reflected authentically on screen. I think all the actors have done a phenomenal job, and it’s something the world will see very soon,” he adds. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.