12th Fail Trailer: Vikrant Massey plays UPSC aspirant in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Makers of the upcoming movie ‘12th Fail’, inspired by true stories starring Vikrant Massey on Tuesday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Studios shared the trailer video and captioned it, “In the journey of life, it’s not about where you start, but how you restart.Zero se kar #Restart! Watch #12thFail in cinemas on 27th October - inspired by a million true stories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

The trailer features Vikrant Massey in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist’s journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar.

Set to the tune of a rousing anthem #Restart, the film is expected to be a roller-coaster of emotions.

As soon as the trailer was launched, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, ”Wow very impact full trailer ❤️🙌.”

Another user commented, “can’t wait.”

"Wow. What an actor @vikrantmassey is," another comment read.

‘12th Fail’, based on a real story, draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures, and to keep fighting.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I have laughed, cried, sung along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

‘12th Fail’ is set for worldwide release on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor