'12th Fail': Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr's romantic track 'Bolo Na' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Makers of the upcoming drama film '12th Fail' on Friday unveiled the romantic track 'Bolo Na'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Vikrant Massey shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Tum labon se jo na keh sake, iss suhaane geet se #BoloNa Song Out Now on Saregama Music Youtube Channel and all major streaming platforms."

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan, the song is penned by Swanand Kirkire and composed by Shantanu Moitra.

The song features Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The filmmaker shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. As seen in the BTS video, more than 5,000 people gathered to be part of the shoot.

The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film's subject, the makers have gone out of their way.

The film also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam, the UPSC.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra earlier said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I have laughed, cried, sung along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Kangana Ranaut's next 'Tejas'.

