'12th Fail': Vikrant Massey's 'Restart' song out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Makers of the upcoming drama film '12th Fail' unveiled the 'Restart' track on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Vikrant Massey shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "In the journey of life, it's not about where you start, but how you restart. Zero se kar #Restart! Watch #12thFail in cinemas on 27th October - inspired by a million true stories."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx7L3yio7u0/

The anthem eloquently captures the spirit of the youngsters as well as their goals and reflects the film's theme of never losing hope but always starting over.

Shaan performs the cheerful song. Intriguingly, the song marks the vocal debut of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Swanand Kirkire wrote the whimsical and encouraging lyrics, which were composed by Shantanu Moitra.

'12th Fail' is helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The filmmaker shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. As seen in the BTS video, more than 5,000 people gathered to be part of the shoot.

The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film's subject, the makers have gone out of their way.

The film also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest civil service competitive exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Kangana Ranaut's next 'Tejas'.

