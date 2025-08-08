13 Years of Gangs of Wasseypur 2: Revisiting Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Iconic Dialogues That Redefined Desi Gangster Swag

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been one of the most talented and legendary actors in Indian cinema. Over the years, he has delivered several incredible roles; his filmography and characters are a masterclass in acting. The way he immerses himself in a character is truly remarkable.

He has portrayed many iconic roles, but his performance as Faizal Khan in the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise revealed a different side of Nawaz and showed how he brings depth and charisma to every role. Today, as Gangs of Wasseypur 2 completes 13 years since its release, we celebrate Nawazuddin’s unforgettable character by revisiting some of his most iconic dialogues from the film!

"Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal."

"Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal." Nawazuddin's intense delivery of this line perfectly captures Faizal's thirst for revenge. It remains one of the film’s most powerful moments and continues to trend on social media, often used in memes and pop culture references even today.

"Tumse na ho payega."

“Tumse na ho payega”, this iconic one-liner, delivered with Nawazuddin’s effortless calm, became a cultural sensation. It perfectly captured Faizal’s sly arrogance and continues to be quoted widely, often used to mock or dismiss his enemies with sharp, unforgettable flair.



"Keh ke loonga."

“Keh ke loonga.”With this chilling line, Nawazuddin showcased Faizal’s cold confidence and ruthless determination for revenge. Delivered in his signature icy tone, the dialogue became one of the most iconic in Indian cinema.

“Permission lene mein time lagta hai, bhaiya. Intzaar karne ka time nahi humko”

“Permission lene mein time lagta hai, bhaiya. Intzaar karne ka time nahi humko.” This line reflects Faizal’s impatience and assertiveness. It highlights his no-nonsense attitude and disdain for bureaucracy, showing he’s a man of action who won’t wait—especially when it comes to revenge.



‘’Jab tak hum tumhare baap hain, tab tak hum baap hain. Baap ke baap tumhare baap."

"Jab tak hum tumhare baap hain, tab tak hum baap hain. Baap ke baap tumhare baap." Delivered with Nawazuddin's commanding screen presence, this iconic line reflects the raw power dynamics of Wasseypur. It firmly establishes Faizal’s dominance, showing who's truly in control, both in bloodlines and in the brutal world he rules.

"Goli nahi marenge. Keh ke lenge uski"

Nawazuddin’s sharp and calculated portrayal of Faizal shines through in this line, revealing his instinct for mind games over brute force. It reflects his strategic mindset and how he uses intimidation more than violence to win.

"Beta, tumse na ho payega."

Once again, Nawazuddin’s effortless confidence takes center stage as he casually mocks his opponent’s ability to succeed, delivering the line with a cool, dismissive tone that makes it all the more impactful.