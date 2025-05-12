13 Years of Ishaqzaade: Arjun Kapoor pens a note to his 26-year-old self, reflects on a dream that once felt impossible

Arjun Kapoor stepped into Bollywood as the lead in the memorable film Ishaqzaade. Centered around themes of love and action, the film recently marked 13 classic years since its release. Celebrating the milestone, Arjun took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to his 26-year-old self and also introduced ‘Arjun 2.0’.

Sharing a few pictures from his younger days, his post read, "Dear 26-year-old Arjun, You did it. You are standing at the edge of a dream that once felt impossible. I know how many nights you have stayed up, watching films, believing somehow that cinema would be your escape, your purpose. You also worked hard to transform - not just your body, but your mind, your spirit. The hours, the discipline, the setbacks...they were all worth it. Stay humble. Stay hungry. And never forget - this journey began with a bullied kid who simply loved movies too much to give up. With love and pride, Arjun 2.0"

Arjun captioned the post saying, “The boy who loved films became the man who lives for them. ♥️ Marked 13 years of Ishaqzaade yesterday —grateful, grounded, growing. 🙏🏽🧿🤗 #13YearsOfIshaqzaade #Arjun2PointO”

Ishaqzaade was just the beginning for Arjun Kapoor. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. From intense roles to romantic leads, action-packed dramas to grey-shaded characters, Arjun has continuously explored new dimensions as an actor. Whether playing the hero or the villain, he’s left audiences surprised with his versatility.

Now, with fans eager to see what he brings next, one thing’s certain, Arjun Kapoor’s journey is only getting more exciting.