14 Years of Kartik Aaryan In Bollywood :Fans Celebrate the Milestone with Tree Plantation Drive

As Kartik Aaryan completes 14 iconic years in Indian cinema, fans across the country decided to honor the milestone not just with hashtags but with heartfelt action. In a unique celebration, his fanbase — proudly known as ‘Kartikians’ — organized a tree plantation drive, symbolizing Kartik’s rooted personality and his growing impact in the hearts of millions. One video, now going viral on X, features different groups planting saplings, showcasing an act of love that’s also a tribute to nature. “On the occasion of #14YearsOfKartikAaryan, his die-hard fans planted trees to give tribute to @TheAaryanKartik,” wrote a fan, hailing the green gesture.

The tribute comes at a time when Kartik Aaryan is riding high on back-to-back milestones — the recent theatrical releases of Chandu Champion, where he brought to life the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, and the roaring box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, further cementing his mass appeal and proving how all his choices are masterstrokes. From his debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to transforming into the beloved Rooh Baba and now stepping into the world of fantasy with Naagzilla, Kartik’s cinematic journey is being celebrated both on screen and beyond. With Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and Anurag Basu’s intense musical love story in the pipeline, this tree plantation by fans feels symbolic — a gesture that not only marks Kartik’s rise but also honors how deeply he’s rooted in the fan's hearts.