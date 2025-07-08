"149 days of chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries...": Hrithik Roshan pens bittersweet note as he wraps up 'War 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan can't wait to present his film 'War 2' to the audience.

As he recently wrapped up shooting for the film, Hrithik on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note, recalling "149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries" spent with director Ayan Mukerji, co-stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and the entire 'War 2' team.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT! @tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together.

Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!@tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together.… pic.twitter.com/MWCm4QMPyd— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 8, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

"@advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2," he added.

With his post, he undoubtedly poured his heart out as he bid adieu to his much celebrated on-screen character of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the War franchise.

"Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day. Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025 ," Hrithik concluded.

On Monday, Jr NTR wrote a heartwarming note and shared it on his Instagram Stories.

Jr NTR informed his fans that he had wrapped the shoot and praised Hrithik Roshan.

He wrote, "And It's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one... It's always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2."

"@ayan_mukerji has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. A big thanks to the entire Gyrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th!," Jr NTR concluded.

'War 2' is scheduled to be released on August 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor