15 Years, 5 Films, One Star: Akshay Kumar and the Housefull Phenomenon

If there’s one name that has remained synonymous with the Housefull franchise, it’s undoubtedly Akshay Kumar. Since the series kicked off in 2010, Akshay has been the driving force behind its enduring success, returning now with its fifth installment in 2025. Over the past fifteen years, he has not only kept the momentum alive but has also become the face audiences instantly associate with the franchise. As Housefull 5 gears up for release, here’s a look back at how Akshay Kumar has consistently brought a fresh spark to every chapter of this comedy saga.

Housefull 1: Remember Aarush aka ' He's such a loser ' from the first installment? Akshay Kumar created a masterful blend of innocence and comedy in his character, and added flair to the narrative of friendships, love, chaos, and not to forget his complicated but comical bond with Arjun Rampal! From his viral African dance to his quest to find true love, Akshay Kumar delivered a film that has become everyone's guilty pleasure, and we absolutely don't mind coming back to it every time.

Housefull 2: Akshay Kumar brought a tropical vibe to Housefull 2, and ensured that no one forgets his viral expression ' Ayyy..kyu thak rahe hooo '. Be it JD Ka Beta Jolly or just simply Sunny, Akshay Kumar brought a breezy vibe to the hilarious rollercoaster of misunderstandings, schemes, and romance.

Housefull 3: Akshay Kumar boosted the mayhem in Housefull 3. As Sandy and Sundi, the actor actually took the audience on a helluva ride of laughter, brain-rot comedy sequences with dialogues like " London bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down ... chal karde apne meter down, meter down, meter down. "

Housefull 4: One just cannot forget the hilarious Bala and the iconic ' Takhliyaa....tera baap takliya '! Akshay Kumar brought a royal twist to the fourth installment of the hit running franchise. He also played Bala's reincarnation and displayed his versatility by depicting two lives in one film - just Akshay Kumar thing!

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar is returning with Housefull 5, slated to release on June 6. The trailer and songs have generated significant excitement and curiosity to see how the chaos unfolds. As the recently released trailer was well received by the audience, trust Akshay Kumar to add laughter to complex slapstick comedy! This time, too, the actor is bringing comedy to the cruise, with the added intrigue of a murder! Interestingly, each theatre will feature a different climax!