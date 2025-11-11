17 Charlie Chaplin classics to be showcased digitally on Children’s Day

Mumbai, Nov 11 A digital retrospective of legendary artiste Charlie Chaplin is set to stream on the occasion of Children’s Day in India. 17 of his classics including ‘Modern Times’, ‘The Kid’, ‘City Lights’, ‘The Gold Rush’, ‘The Great Dictator’, ‘The Circus’, ‘Limelight’, ‘A King in New York’, and ‘The Idle Class’ amongst others will be streamed on November 14, 2025.

Each film represents a chapter in his extraordinary journey as an actor, director, and composer, a body of work that continues to move generations long after the lights of his studio dimmed.

Among these enduring gems is ‘Rush Hour’, which marks a hundred-year milestone this year. Like much of Chaplin’s art, it feels impossibly alive even now, brimming with wit that dances like music, and emotion that transcends words.

Charlie Chaplin was an English actor, filmmaker, and composer best known for his character ‘The Tramp’. He rose to fame during the silent film era. He co-founded United Artists in 1919, giving him creative control over his work. He wrote, directed, produced, edited, and composed music for most of his films. His political views led to controversy and exile from the U.S. in 1952. He received an honorary Academy Award in 1972.

More than a century since his first appearance, Charlie Chaplin remains cinema’s purest reflection of humanity. His Little Tramp, shuffling through a world both cruel and kind, became the face of resilience and optimism. His comedy made people laugh, but his storytelling made them feel seen. His films hold up a mirror to society. Through every fall and smile, he reminded us that joy and sorrow often exist side by side, and that laughter remains one of life’s greatest acts of courage.

The classics will be streamed on Lionsgate Play.

