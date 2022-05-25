17th Mumbai international film festival to kick off from May 29th

Press Information Bureau has announced the dates for the 17th Mumbai International film festival which will begin from May 29th to June 4th. The Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short and Animation Films (MIFF) is a festival organized in the city of Mumbai (formerly Bombay) by the Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

It was started in 1990, and focuses on documentary, short fiction and animation films. The festival aims to provide a platform for documentary and short film makers from all over the world to meet, exchange ideas and explore possibilities of co-production and marketing of documentary, short and animation films. Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation films completed between 1 September 2019 and 31 December 2021 are eligible for the festival.

