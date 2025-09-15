'18 Miles' unit thrilled with compliment from ace director Mani Ratnam

Chennai, Sep 15 The makers of director Sathish Selvakumar's upcoming romantic drama '18 Miles', featuring actors Ashok Selvan and Mirnaa in the lead, have now disclosed that ace director Mani Ratnam had appreciated their unit after watching the prologue of the film, which the makers had released recently.

Director Sathish Selvakumar said, “It was a truly remarkable experience for all of us in the '18 Miles' team. We had the privilege of screening the prologue at the Madras Talkies office. Following a contemplative pause after the screening, Mani Ratnam sir expressed his appreciation, observing that it had been crafted with both elegance and detail. He graciously devoted time to acknowledge every individual, from heroine Mirnaa to my assistant Ashok, our editor Nash, and the wider team. For us, it was an immensely gratifying moment. Executive Producer Shivanand sir also shared his words of encouragement. Mani Ratnam sir further commended the effort that had gone into the prologue, remarking that the dedication of the team was evident in the final work."

The director further added, "Mani Ratnam sir's Kannathil Muthammittal was one of my greatest inspirations to evolve as a filmmaker. The emotions crossing beyond oceans and boundaries were esthetically captured by him. Today, to get warm appreciation from the versatile creator himself makes me so elated."

For the unaware, 18 Miles is a poignant love story, a 14-minute prologue of which was released recently. The prologue gives the impression that the romantic story revolves around Tharana (Mirnaa), a Sri Lankan Tamil who still can't get over the pain caused by the ethnic genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka, and an empathetic Indian naval officer (Ashok Selvan), who is willing to go the extra mile to offer her solace. The film, which features actors Ashok Selvan and Mirnaa in the lead, has music by Siddhu Kumar and cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K.

Editing for the film is by Nash and art direction is by M Devendran. The film has been co-directed by Amarnath Rajaram and choroegraphy by Azar.

