18-year-old Anon Wangshu crowned Miss Nagaland 2024

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 5 : The 33rd edition of the Miss Nagaland pageant concluded with an elegant ceremony on Wednesday night at the Regional Centre for Music and Performing Arts (RCEMPA), where 18-year-old Anon Konyak was crowned Miss Nagaland 2024.

As a winner, Anon has automatically secured a direct entry to the Miss Northeast competition 2025. The event was organised by the Beauty and Aesthetics Society Nagaland (BASN) under the theme "Grace and Beauty: The Woman in You."

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Miss Nagaland Official announced the winners of Miss Nagaland 2024. Miss Sumi 2024-Nikali K Shohe bagged the first runner-up position while KeLulu Dawhuo clinched the third position in the contest.

"Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you all, your new MISS NAGALAND 2024.

Winner @anon_wangshu. 1st Ruuner up @nikali_k_shohe. 2nd Runner up @lulu_dawhuo" announced the official Instagram account of Miss Nagaland organised by BASN.

Earlier this year, Anon Konyak participated in the Miss Kohima beauty pageant and secured the first runner-up position in the competition falling behind KeLulu Dawhuo.

Miss Nagaland 2024 was hosted by the former Miss Nagaland, Hikalia Chumi. After the participation of 13 contestants, the competition boiled down to seven participants-Chumei C Phom, Nikali K Shohe, KeLulu Dawhuo, Linokali Achumi, HuRalu Dzudo, Anon Konyak and Ayuh W Konyak.

The beauty pageant was judged by Aslena Longkumer, founding President of BASN accompanied by entrepreneur Shyamanga Kashyap, Agricultural Secretary for the Governmnet of Nagaland-Shanavas C and Miss India Kerela Akshatha Das.

Akshatha Das is also a former Miss Tamil Nadu and Miss Kerala TGPC.

