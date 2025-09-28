18 Years of Ram Charan In Movies: Peddi Makers Unveil a Raw and Rustic Poster of the Global Star

Global star Ram Charan has built a cinematic legacy with his grit, determination and the drive to reinvent himself constantly. The actor marks 18 glorious years of his journey today, one that has seen him rise towards global recognition. His upcoming film ‘Peddi’ marks the beginning of a new chapter - one that only gets bigger and better!

The makers of Peddi celebrate 18 years of Ram Charan by unveiling a raw and rustic poster of the actor, wherein he is seen standing on the train tracks with a bidi in his mouth, and a bat in his bag. The new poster has grabbed attention of the masses, raising excitement around the film to newer levels.





The caption read - “Celebrating our #Peddi's 18 incredible years in cinema ❤‍🔥 From carrying a rich legacy on screen to being grounded off the screen, you've stood apart from all the stars and paved your own path giving us many moments of high & energy. Here's to celebrating MEGA POWER STAR @AlwaysRamCharan and his journey ⭐ This is just the beginning. Bigger things await starting from #Peddi 🔥 #18YearsOfRAMCHARANsGlory #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi sees Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Being mounted on a big budget, Peddi also brings international appeal with Oscar-winning AR Rahman’s musical brilliance. The production of Peddi is progressing steadily, with the film reaching its halfway mark. The film, slated for a worldwide release on 27th March, 2026, is poised to be a strong addition to Ram Charan’s filmography.