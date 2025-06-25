1960s teen idol, actor Bobby Sherman passes away at 81, wife shares emotional note

Washington DC [US], June 25 : Bobby Sherman, a teen idol of the late 1960s and early '70s, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81.

His wife, Brigette Poublon Sherman, confirmed the demise of the teen idol. She announced three months ago that the entertainer had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, reported Variety.

In posting the news of his death to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Poublon Sherman wrote, "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman. Bobby left this world holding my hand, just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That's who Bobby wasbrave, gentle, and full of light."

Poublan Sherman recalled the last moments of pop idol Bobby Sherman and said she read fan letters to her husband to remind him of how deeply he was "cherished" by his lovers worldwide.

"As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humour. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic one-liners," wrote Poublan Sherman.

Sherman's wife pointed to how he had reinvented himself in his post-idol decades, finding new roles far from the screen or concert stage.

"He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like quiet, selfless, and deeply human."

His friend John Stamos confirmed the news, reposting Brigitte's message and adding, "From one ex-teen idol to another rest in peace Bobby Sherman."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLSmV0HJ8n9/?

The news had been anticipated ever since his wife revealed to fans in social media posts in late March and early April that the entertainer had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, explaining why he would no longer be able to make personal appearances, reported Variety.

Sherman came to fame as a regular for two seasons on the ABC series "Here Come the Brides" in 1968-1970 and quickly parlayed that into an even bigger career as a singing star.

Sherman's fan base primarily included adolescent and pre-teen girls for his hit singles and television appearances. With his suitable-for-wall-pasting photo spreads in magazines like Tiger Beat and 16, Sherman was rivalled only by Donny Osmond and David Cassidy in his power to mesmerise with a soothing voice and cuddly good looks, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, at his peak, in 1969-70, the singer had four singles reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and achieve gold-selling status.

It included 'Little Woman' (No. 3), 'La La La (If I Had You)' (No. 9), 'Easy Come, Easy Go' (No. 9) and 'Julie, Do Ya Love Me' (No. 5).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor